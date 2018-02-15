Restaurants
February 15, 2018
Restaurants

11 Maine chefs and restaurants named as semi-finalists for James Beard Awards

  Ashley L. Conti | BDN
    Ashley L. Conti | BDN
    The Lost Kitchen's chef and owner Erin French prepares meals during dinner service. She has been nominated for a Best Chef Northeast James Beard award.
  Troy R. Bennett | BDN
    Troy R. Bennett | BDN
    Chef Cara Stadler, 26, of Tao Yuan in Brunswick is a semifinalist for James Beard’s Rising Star Chef of the Year Award, given to chefs under 30 who display “impressive talent” and are “likely to make a significant impact on the industry.”
  Gabor Degre | BDN
    Gabor Degre | BDN
    Ravin Nakjaroen (left) and his wife, Paula Palakawong, carry a bowl of Pemaquid mussels in spicy coconut lemongrass broth. As co-owners of Long Grain restaurant in Camden, they serve home-cooked Asian street foods. Ravin Nakjaroen has been nominated for a James Beard Best Chef Northeast award.
By Emily Burnham, BDN Staff

Eleven Maine chefs and restaurants were named as semi-finalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the national food and dining world.

They include several first-time nominees, including The Back Bay Grill in Portland; Krista Kern Desjarlais of The Purple House, in North Yarmouth; Vien Dobui of Cong Tu Bot in Portland and Erin French of the The Lost Kitchen in Freedom. The finalists for the awards will be announced in March, and the winners will be announced in a ceremony in New York City in May.

The semi-finalists from Maine are:

Outstanding Baker
Allison Pray, Standard Baking Company, Portland

Outstanding Chef (national)
Sam Hayward, Fore Street, Portland

Outstanding Pastry Chef
Ilma Lopez, Piccolo, Portland

Outstanding Restaurant (national)
Chase’s Daily, Belfast

Outstanding Service
The Back Bay Grill, Portland

Rising Star Chef of the Year
Cara Stadler, Tao Yuan, Brunswick

Best Chef Northeast
Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth
Vien Dobui, Cong Tu Bot, Portland
Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom
Ravin Nakjaroen, Long Grain, Camden
Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, Suzuki’s Sushi Bar, Rockland

Comments

