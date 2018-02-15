11 Maine chefs and restaurants named as semi-finalists for James Beard Awards

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • February 15, 2018 4:28 pm

Eleven Maine chefs and restaurants were named as semi-finalists for the 2018 James Beard Awards, one of the most prestigious awards in the national food and dining world.

They include several first-time nominees, including The Back Bay Grill in Portland; Krista Kern Desjarlais of The Purple House, in North Yarmouth; Vien Dobui of Cong Tu Bot in Portland and Erin French of the The Lost Kitchen in Freedom. The finalists for the awards will be announced in March, and the winners will be announced in a ceremony in New York City in May.

The semi-finalists from Maine are:

Outstanding Baker

Allison Pray, Standard Baking Company, Portland

Outstanding Chef (national)

Sam Hayward, Fore Street, Portland

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Ilma Lopez, Piccolo, Portland

Outstanding Restaurant (national)

Chase’s Daily, Belfast

Outstanding Service

The Back Bay Grill, Portland

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Cara Stadler, Tao Yuan, Brunswick

Best Chef Northeast

Krista Kern Desjarlais, The Purple House, North Yarmouth

Vien Dobui, Cong Tu Bot, Portland

Erin French, The Lost Kitchen, Freedom

Ravin Nakjaroen, Long Grain, Camden

Keiko Suzuki Steinberger, Suzuki’s Sushi Bar, Rockland

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.