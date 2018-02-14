Old Orchard Beach girls pull away late to beat Winthrop in tourney prelim

Pat McDonald | Journal Tribune | BDN Pat McDonald | Journal Tribune | BDN

By Pat McDonald, Journal Tribune • February 14, 2018 1:30 pm

Updated: February 14, 2018 1:31 pm

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — When you win 15 games in the regular season there is a good chance you will be awarded a bye in the first round of the postseason.

That wasn’t the case for the Old Orchard Beach Seagulls who earned the third seed in the Class C South girls basketball playoffs and had to take on No. 14 Winthrop in a preliminary round contest on Tuesday night.

Despite the disparity in seeds, the Lady Gulls would need to battle for four quarters in order to punch their ticket to Augusta as they broke open a 1-point game in the fourth quarter to pick up a 50-38 win over the visiting Ramblers.

“We fully expected this to be a dog fight. I saw them play and that’s not your typical 14 seed. They were in every game that they lost maybe with the exception of two,” said OOB coach Dean Plante, who admitted he wasn’t pleased that his squad had a prelim game. “After you win (the prelim game) you would rather play a play-in game that’s competitive. Ask me last week about going 15-3, beating (Gray-New Gloucester), and having to play a prelim and I wasn’t this happy.”

OOB held a 15-8 lead after the opening quarter, but Winthrop would hit five 3-pointers in the second quarter to keep it close.

“They have a couple kids that we kind of respected as 3-point shooters but some other kids caught fire in the second and kept them in it,” said Plante.

Bri Plante hit two 3-pointers and four foul shots and teammate Kaitlyn Cote added a 3-ball and a foul shot in the second to help the Lady Gulls take a 31-25 lead into the break.

“It was kind of fun at some points going back-and-forth, but then we had to cut it off,” said Bri Plante. “It got a little too close for comfort so we had to really pull it together at halftime.”

The shots stopped falling for Winthrop in the third, but OOB would also struggle from the field. The Ramblers won the period 11-6 and the Lady Gulls’ lead was down to 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

It would be all Gulls in the fourth as they closed the game on a 13-2 run and clinched their spot in the Class C South quarterfinals.

OOB was led by sophomore center Maggie Strohm with 13 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks.

“The last two (games) in particular she has kind of taken over,” said coach Plante. “Maggie can be as dominant as Maggie wants to be. She’s only a sophomore, and hopefully the light went on and it’s not a sometimes thing because when she shows up like that we are real tough to beat.”

Strohm admitted that she has cranked up the intensity over the last few games.

“I don’t usually play that aggressive so I was very happy with the outcome,” said Strohm. “I don’t know, it’s just kind of clicked the last few games. I’ve just been getting more intense and trying a lot harder, trying to get fouls so I can make my foul shots.”

Bri Plante also had 13 points and added five assists and three steals in the win. The standout is thrilled to have Strohm and Meg LaPlante, who had eight points and nine boards, wreaking havoc in the paint.

“Their presence is very helpful because when we get it in there they can kick it back out if it’s not open. They just draw a lot of attention,” said Bri Plante.

The senior is excited to be making another trip to Augusta — and this time her younger sister, Shani, will be on the court with her.

“It’s going to be awesome with my little sister and my dad this year,” said Bri Plante.

Cote finished with 10 points but also made an impact with her tenacious defense and constant hustle, which according to coach Plante, is nothing new.

“She’s one of those kids where you watch her and you know she’s playing hard. We have a couple kids that play as hard, but there’s a smoothness to their game, she’s just a grinder and she gets after it,” said Dean Plante. “Everything she does is 1,000 miles an hour … she’s an awesome kid. She’s all in, team first, does all the dirty work and doesn’t care.”

Winthrop was led by Jillian Schmelzer with 10 points. Aaliyah Wilson-Falcone added nine points and Kena Souza chipped in eight for the Ramblers, who finish the season with a 7-12 record.

The Lady Gulls will have a week off before they take on No. 6 Richmond in the quarterfinals at the Augusta Civic Center. The game is set for a 2:30 p.m. tip.

“These guys are veterans, they’ve been there, done that,” said coach Plante of having to deal with the extra break. “We went to the regional finals last year, they know how to play it. We’ll give them (Wednesday) off and we’ll go support our boys. We’ll piece it together. It’s not my first rodeo so we’ll figure it out.”

