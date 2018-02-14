Maine woman’s second chance at Olympic medal postponed due to weather

Andrew Medichini | AP | BDN Andrew Medichini | AP | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 10:45 am

The women’s 15-kilometer individual biathlon has been postponed due to high winds at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, pushing off Clare Egan’s second chance for a medal.

Egan is a Maine native who was a state skiing champion at Cape Elizabeth High School. She finished in 61st place in the first portion of Saturday’s 7.5-kilometer biathlon sprint, with the top 60 advancing in the competition.

“What’s so cool about the biathlon is that I have a chance at a podium even though I’m not the best skier or the best shooter,” she told the BDN in an interview before the Olympics, “because if I have a great ski race and a great shooting performance on the same day and maybe some of the faster skiers miss more than I do or the best shooters are a little slower, then all of a sudden I can be fighting for a top 10, too.”

Other Mainers have fallen short in their pursuits of Olympic medals thus far. Portland-born luger Emily Sweeney was taken to the clinic after crashing in her final run on Tuesday, and Bethel’s Troy Murphy finished 17th in the first round of the finals in the men’s moguls Monday, with the top 12 advancing.

Skier Dinos Lefkaritis, who carried the flag for Cyprus during the opening ceremonies, is a junior at Bates College in Lewiston. He is scheduled to compete in the men’s giant slalom on Saturday and men’s slalom on Feb. 21.

Poor weather has plagued the Winter Games, with high winds and ice pellets creating famously bad conditions for snowboarders on Monday, causing most of the competitors to crash, fans to stream to the exits and many to say the event should have been postponed.

