York, Greely dominate Western Maine indoor track championships

By Staff, The York Weekly • February 14, 2018 2:00 pm

The York High School boys track team scored 181 points and won the 13-team Western Maine Conference Championship meet on Friday.

Greely High School, of Cumberland, scored 122 points and placed second.

Greely won the girls title with 127 points, while York was second with 97 points.

Saturday’s Class B state championship met is set for Saturday at Bates College in Lewiston.

York won 10 events, broke two school records and took home the conference most valuable athlete.

John Rodrigues became York’s first indoor athlete to break the 21-foot mark in the long jump. The York junior leaped 21-0.75 for the win, breaking the school record set by former state champion Jack Bouchard (Class of 2016).

Rodrigues, who anchored a scoring 4-by-200 relay team, was voted the “Field MVP” by conference coaches.

Zach Westman won the high hurdles and the triple jump and placed second in the long jump, scoring a team-high 28 points.

Laura Kenealy won the 800 in 2 minutes, 26 seconds, while Ben Hay won the high jump (6-0), Rhys Evans won the junior high jump (5-8) and Griffin Bean (11-0) won the pole vault. Bean will attempt to break the school record on Saturday.

Hayley Smith led the York girls with 34 points. The sophomore placed fourth in the long jump (15-0), won the junior hurdles, the junior 200 and anchored the winning junior 4-by-200 with Mara Lamprey, Emma Simonds and Sophia Lewis. Her 200 time broke the school sophomore held by former state champion Lacey Cartier (Class of 2007).

Erin O’Donnell (151 points), Westman (142), Jon Burke (130), Rodrigues (129), Smith (122), and Kenealy have all surpassed the 100-point mark for the season.

