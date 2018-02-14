Fossier rallies UMaine men’s hockey team past UNH in overtime

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 10:00 pm

Updated: February 14, 2018 10:01 pm

Sophomore left wing Mitch Fossier tied the game with 4:46 remaining in regulation and scored the game-winner with 21 seconds left in overtime to give the University of Maine Black Bears a dramatic come-from-behind 4-3 Hockey East victory over the University of New Hampshire at the Whittemore Center in Durham, New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

The victory sews up at least a home ice berth for the first round of the Hockey East playoffs for the Black Bears, who are now 16-11-4 overall and 10-8-3 in Hockey East.

It was UMaine’s fourth straight overtime game.

UNH fell to 10-15-6 and 5-11-5.

The Black Bears ended UNH’s nine-game unbeaten streak (6-0-3) against them

Fossier tied it with 4:46 remaining when he tipped in Alexis Binner’s shot from the point.

In overtime, Eduards Tralmaks fired a shot that was kicked out by Danny Tirone but Fossier banged home the rebound.

Lacroix was set up by Ryan Smith and Patrick Shea with 6:36 remaining in regulation as he notched his fourth goal of the season and Fossier knotted it up with his 10th off assists from Alexis Binner and Tim Doherty.

Keith Muehlbauer’s goal just 28 seconds into the game gave the Black Bears a short-lived 1-0 lead but Jason Salvaggio answered just 38 seconds later with a rebound off an Eric MacAdams shot.

It was Muehlbauer’s second of the season and picking up assists were Nolan Vesey and Brendan Robbins. It was Salvaggio’s eighth goal.

The Wildcats carried the play in the first period, outshooting UMaine 18-11, and they took a deserved 2-1 lead on Liam Blackburn’s goal with 2:51 remaining. For Blackburn, it was his eighth as he swept home a Shane Eiserman pass. Benton Maass also collect the assists.

Anthony Wyse extended the lead with the only goal of the second period, coming at the 11:14 mark. His goal was his fifth and it was assisted by Charlie Kelleher and Ara Nazarian.

Kelleher flipped the pass across to Wyse, who converted with a backhander.

