Millinocket native named honorary chair of Canadian basketball championships

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 1:35 pm

Updated: February 14, 2018 1:35 pm

Steve Pound was a sharpshooting guard from Stearns High School in Millinocket who routinely scored more than 40 points a game, long before the advent of the 3-point shot. He’s being honored by the college where he continued his high-scoring ways during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada, is hosting the 2018 U SPORTS Canadian collegiate basketball championships March 8-11 at the Scotiabank Center in Halifax, and the school has named Pound to serve as honorary chairman of the event.

“I’m actually really floored by this,” said the 67-year-old Pound, an inaugural inductee into the Maine Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014.

Pound played under legendary coach George Wentworth at Stearns where he was named to the Bangor Daily News All-Maine first team as a senior after leading the Minutemen to the 1968 Class LL state championship. He scored 68 points in Stearns’ first game that season and averaged 40 points per game for the year.

Pound went on to star for the Acadia University men’s basketball team for four years.

As a sophomore the 5-foot-9 guard led the Atlantic Intercollegiate Athletic Association in scoring with 21.8 points per game and set a single-game school record with 19 assists en route to being named the Canadian Interuniversity Athletic Union’s most valuable player.

Pound averaged 17.4 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting as a junior while helping the Axemen to a 30-2 record and the 1971 CIAU national championship

He went on to become Acadia’s career scoring leader as a senior and finished his career with more than 2,000 points while being named to the CIAU All-Canadian team.

“There is no one more fitting, appropriate and perfect to represent Acadia University as our honorary chair than Steve Pound,” said Acadia University director of athletics Kevin Dickie in a press release. “He has been a great friend to many of us for years, and he might be the most passionate alumnus Acadia has had over almost 180 years.

“He is a basketball legend, and a proud supporter of all aspects of our university. As a former national champion and longtime coach who was a part of many championships, this event will be special to and for him.”

A science and education graduate of Acadia, Pound returned to his alma mater in 1986 as executive director of the Associated Alumni after having spent a decade as a teacher and principal in Quebec City.

In 1995, he received his PhD from Laval University and in June of that year received a Distinguished Service Award from the Canadian Council for the Advancement of Education.

Pound returned to Maine in 2001 and since then has worked in education and as associate director of workforce development at the Cianbro Institute.

“I appreciate my university degree and everything else that’s come but the things I learned from basketball through teamwork and sacrifice and commitment and responsibility and all of those things, reflecting back now that’s why I had a pretty good career,” said Pound.

