Sanford the latest York County community to allow food trucks

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Tammy Wells, Journal Tribune • February 14, 2018 11:36 am

Updated: February 14, 2018 11:48 am

A juicy burger, or perhaps a fish taco? Maybe a cool smoothie on a hot day or a salad featuring homegrown veggies? Sanford, like some other York County communities, has decided to allow food trucks — called mobile vending units — on city streets.

Sanford city councilors unanimously voted in favor, without comment, following a second reading of a proposed ordinance at a recent meeting.

The amendment to the city’s current ordinance restaurants regulation allows mobile vending units to serve food and drinks along public ways at least 150 feet from the property boundary of licensed restaurant premises, among other operational standards.

It calls for mobile vending units to be allowed to operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Operators must move their location by more than 100 feet no less than once every 12 hours, and cannot park on city streets and public ways overnight. Food trucks will have no exclusive right to any location.

The units will be required to obtain a city license, a state victualer’s license and follow other state and municipal regulations.

The units must be self contained; not impede vehicular or pedestrian traffic; provide trash and recycling receptacles; and comply with all parking rules and regulations.

As well as on the street, food trucks may also locate on private property, with the permission of the owner unless prohibited by a site plan or the lack of one, according to the ordinance.

Food trucks have proliferated across the country and across Maine in recent years. Most operate on the street — others strike arrangements with private property owners, as a few have done in Sanford in the past.

Old Orchard Beach Town Council approved food truck regulations a week ago.

