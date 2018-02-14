York
February 14, 2018
Saco police asking for the public’s help in finding missing teen

Saco PD photo courtesy of Journal Tribune | BDN
Ayia Aribi, 15, of Saco has been missing since Feb. 6.
By Liz Gotthelf, Journal Tribune

Saco police are asking the public’s help in finding a local teenager.

Ayia Aribi, 15, has been missing since Feb. 6, according to Saco Police Sgt. Christopher Hardiman. She is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall with brown hair and green eyes.

Hardiman said police believe Ayia has run away and is not in any danger. She has run away before, he said.

The Saco Police posted a request for the public’s help on Facebook on Tuesday night. Police say Ayia is known to frequent the Westbook, Portand and South Portland areas.

“If you see, or know where this missing juvenile is contact the Saco Police Department at 284-4535,” police said.

