Fire forces evacuation of Portland hotel

By CBS 13 • February 14, 2018 12:24 pm

An early morning fire at a Portland hotel is under investigation.

Crews were called to the Ramada Inn on Riverside Drive around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say when they arrived they could see fire coming from a unit on the first floor.

No one was hurt but dozens of guests were forced to evacuate.

Portland Deputy Fire Chief John Everett says thankfully the fire didn’t spread to other units.

“It’s an end unit so we didn’t have any units on the left side or above it on left side. If you’re going to have a fire in a building like this, this is the best unit for it to happen in,” Everett said.

A hotel employee reported the fire.

The cause is under investigation and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting in the investigation.

