New Mexico man killed in robbery had Maine ties

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 4:06 pm

A gas station attendant with ties to the Katahdin region was killed during a robbery in New Mexico on Sunday.

Michael Pelkey, 62, of Estancia, New Mexico, was working at Smith’s Fuel Center in Edgewood when the robbery occurred. A male suspect, armed with a semi-automatic handgun, entered the building around 4 p.m. and shot and robbed Pelkey, according to a New Mexico state police news release.

He was shot at least once and died several hours later at a local hospital, according to media reports.

Pelkey lived in the Katahdin region for many years, according to former family members. He has a sister who lives in Colorado or the Katahdin region and two sons who live in Greater Bangor.

He was predeceased by an ex-wife.

Aubriana Martindale, division corporate affairs manager for Smith’s Food and Drug, told the Santa Fe New Mexican that Pelkey worked at the gas station for 12 years.

“We are shocked by this event and mourn the loss of our associate of 12 years, Mike Pelkey,” wrote Martindale in an email.

“Smith’s management is meeting with our Edgewood store associates and offering professional counseling through this difficult time. We are working with police during this investigation to provide whatever support required to apprehend the perpetrator of this criminal act,” she added.

New Mexico state police seek a white pickup involved in the incident and a white sedan that might have been used by a witness who might have information about the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime is encouraged to call state police at 505-841-9256, option 3.

The suspect or suspects remain at large, state police said.

