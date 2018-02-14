Officer injured in shooting near NSA security gate

Department of Defense/Planet Pix | TNS | BDN Department of Defense/Planet Pix | TNS | BDN

By Dana Hedgpeth and Peter Hermann, Washington Post • February 14, 2018 10:16 am

A law enforcement officer was injured and one person was taken into custody in a shooting incident Wednesday morning at one of the secure entry gates at the National Security Agency in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Two U.S. officials said the incident is under control and not a national security issue.

Larry Whitley, a spokesman for Fort Meade police, said the injured officer was taken to a hospital. The officer’s condition and the nature of the officer’s injuries wasn’t known.

White House officials said President Trump was briefed on the shooting.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available,” a statement said.

The NSA said the incident occurred at one of the facility’s secure vehicle entry gates. In a statement, the agency said “the situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat.”

Dave Fitz, an FBI spokesman, said the agency was aware of the incident and that its Baltimore unit was responding.

About 7:30 a.m., Anne Arundel County police said in a Twitter message there was a “possible shooting” near NSA.

Part of Route 32 was closed in both directions near Fort Meade for about an hour, but the road reopened just before 9 a.m. The exit to NSA remained closed.

NBC4 reported that from its helicopter, police “could be seen surrounding a handcuffed man who was sitting on the ground.” Nearby, the TV station said, it looked like a black SUV had crashed into a concrete barrier at one of Fort Meade’s entry gates, and that bullet holes were seen in the vehicle.

Authorities asked drivers to avoid the area. Traffic was backed up on several area roads, including the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, throughout the morning rush hour.

In March 2015, a 27-year-old man died after the stolen SUV he was in crashed outside the NSA. Ricky S. Hall was one of two men in an SUV that police fired at as the vehicle struck a police cruiser outside the Fort Meade campus.

That incident was not believed to be linked to terrorism or a planned attack. Officials said the driver of the stolen SUV may have mistakenly taken a restricted exit to an NSA security post and ignored police orders to stop, possibly because there were drugs inside the SUV, according to officials.

Washington Post writer Ellen Nakashima contributed to this report.