Maine man stuck in car for 10 hours after crashing into roof of house

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 1:21 pm

A 25-year-old Harpswell man suffered multiple broken bones and a head injury Tuesday night after his car careened off Harpswell Islands Road, flew into the air and crashed into the roof of a house.

Kevin O’Connor of Bailey Island wasn’t discovered for about 10 hours following the crash, according to a release from Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Scott Stewart.

O’Connor was alone in the 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass when the incident occurred, according to the release.

He was extricated from the car just before 10 a.m. Wednesday by the Orr’s & Bailey Island Fire Department and taken by EMS to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. His condition was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

O’Connor was discovered by a passerby, Stewart said. Although he had a cellphone, the battery was dead.

An initial investigation indicates speed and failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle as factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

