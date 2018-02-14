LePage stalled in closing Downeast prison under legal agreement

Photo courtesy Maine Department of Corrections | BDN Photo courtesy Maine Department of Corrections | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 3:28 pm

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state’s dismantling of the the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport must halt while the Legislature decides whether to fund the prison for another year and a lawsuit to prevent its closure moves forward, a Superior Court judge said Wednesday.

At the Capital Judicial Center in Augusta, Justice Michaela Murphy announced the “stand down agreement,” reached by attorneys for the Washington County commissioners, Gov. Paul LePage and the unions that represent laid-off prison employees.

The announcement follows the governor’s abrupt closure of the Washington County prison late last week.

Murphy had been scheduled to hold a hearing on a motion for a temporary injunction to keep the Maine Department of Corrections from shutting down the facility. The judge said she would confer with lawyers Friday to discuss the status of the case.

Brent Davis, legal counsel to the governor, asked that the hearing be continued so LePage could obtain outside legal counsel, after the Maine attorney general’s office declined to represent LePage in the matter.

Washington County commissioners on Tuesday sued the DOC after prisoners were removed from the facility at 4:30 a.m. Friday on LePage’s orders. Employees were put on paid administrative leave until March 3, when they are expected to be laid off.

DOC employees began removing beds, sewing machines and other items Tuesday, Washington County Commissioner Chris Gardner said after Wednesday’s brief hearing.

The agreement would allow perishable items, medications and clothing to be removed from the Machiasport prison but not beds or equipment.

“We see this as a good thing for the process,” Gardner said of the agreement. “This is that moment — that breathing period [we need]. Everybody was acting way too fast. We thought it was not in the spirit of the legislative process so we are hoping today is a step in that right direction.”

He said a bill to provide $5.5 million to keep the facility open was unanimously endorsed Tuesday by members of the Legislature’s Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.