Police: Daycare staff says cookies delivered by parent made them high

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

By Callie Ferguson • February 14, 2018 2:20 pm

Updated: February 14, 2018 4:26 pm

Related Stories Maine students accused of bringing pot-laced candies to school

Staff at a Bangor daycare said they felt high on Wednesday after eating a batch of suspected marijuana-laced cookies dropped off by a parent, according to police.

None of the children at Watch Me Shine daycare at 28 Gilman Plaza ate the cookies, which are being tested to see “whether they have been tainted with anything at all, to include marijuana,” said to Bangor Sgt. Wade Betters.

Sgt. Wade Betters discusses a batch of suspected weed-laced cookies dropped off at a Bangor daycare. No charges have been brought while the PD tests the cookies to confirm they were actually laced. pic.twitter.com/QAAZIowmZK — Callie Ferguson (@calliecferguson) February 14, 2018

Police have identified the parent but declined to release his or her name without yet knowing if the cookies were laced, and Betters would not comment on whether the parent had any idea his or her cookies would make the daycare staff feel high.

That parents dropped a few batches of the homemade cookies off on Wednesday morning for the daycare’s staff to enjoy, Betters said.

Around 9:30 a.m., a staff member called 911 after several of his or her colleagues reported “a feeling of marijuana intoxication,” he said.

When police arrived, they seized the remaining cookies to test them for drugs, which could take several days or weeks, Betters said.

Any charges that could follow will hinge on whether those tests come back positive, he said.

“If we can prove that a crime was committed here, the person exposes himself to a tremendous amount of liability – drug furnishing, assault, reckless conduct, things of that nature,” Betters said, adding that supplying an illegal drug to someone without their knowledge is illegal.

The daycare closed for the day after police arrived, and officers worked to help notify parents about the suspected pot cookies, Betters said.

He did not know how many staff members reported feeling high and whether any sought medical treatment. As for the cookies, he wasn’t sure what kind they were, but said it might be a “safe bet” that the parent brought in “goodies” for Valentines Day.

Maine voters legalized the personal recreational use of marijuana in 2016, but the law prohibits pot consumption inside a daycare during its hours of operation.

“Schools — most elementary [and] secondary education facilities, and daycares are usually included in that as well — are usually drug free zones,” Betters added. “So any drug crime that takes places around their property, generally within 1,000 feet of the footprint of the building, can elevate the trafficking and furnishing crimes.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.