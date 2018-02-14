Bath Iron Works to lay off nearly 60 electricians

Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN Robert F. Bukaty | AP | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • February 14, 2018 2:34 pm

Nearly 60 electricians at Bath Iron Works have been notified they will be laid off effective Feb. 23 due to a shortage of work in that area.

But the shipyard has plans to offer those employees some of the positions they’re trying to fill, including 80 shipfitters, eight maintenance mechanics and five tinsmiths.

Mike Keenan, president of Local S6 of the Machinists Union, the largest union at BIW, said Wednesday that anyone affected by the layoffs will likely have an opportunity to take another job, as a lateral move and with pay that is “relatively close if not identical.”

Keenan said he understands the company will hire “several hundred” workers by the end of 2018, although he offered no additional details.

Currently BIW employs just more than 5,700 — about 400 fewer than in September 2016, when the company eliminated 160 jobs, laying off 30 and cutting the other 130 through retirements, transfers, resignations and canceled job postings, a spokesman said at the time.

In March 2017, they announced plans to lay off another 17 machinists.

Temporary layoffs are a fact of life at the Bath shipyard as the syncopated pace of building multiple Navy destroyers at the same time dictates which departments will be busy or fall into a lull.

