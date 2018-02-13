UMaine hockey, women’s basketball set for league games

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • February 13, 2018 8:51 pm

Men’s Hockey

MAINE vs. NEW HAMPSHIRE

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Whittemore Center, Durham, N.H. Records: UMaine 15-11-4 (9-8-3 Hockey East), UNH 10-14-6 (5-10-5)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 63-58-9, 3-3 tie on 1/20/18

Key players: Maine — LW Mitch Fossier (9 goals, 17 assists), RW Eduards Tralmaks (9 & 13), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 9), D Patrick Holway (6 & 12), RW Brendan Robbins (10 & 7), D Brady Keeper (6 & 9), G Jeremy Swayman (12-7-3, 2.53 goals-against average, .926 save percentage); UNH — C Michael McNicholas (5 & 18), D Max Gildon (8 & 14), LW Ara Nazarian (9 & 12), RW Charlie Kelleher (4 & 13), C Liam Blackburn (7 & 9), D Benton Maass (3 & 12), G Danny Tirone (10-12-6, 2.52, .919)

Game notes: The teams battled to 2-2, 3-3 ties last month in Orono as UNH extended its unbeaten streak vs. UMaine to nine games (6-0-3). UNH is a swift-skating team that thrives on transition so the Black Bears are going to have to manage the puck and not turn it over in critical areas. Turnovers fuel UNH’s transition. The ice surface is 15 feet wider than UMaine’s Alfond Arena. UMaine will be without co-captain and leading scorer Chase Pearson (7 & 20) due to injury. Senior defenseman Mark Hamilton, the other co-captain and one of the nation’s top shot blockers, missed the last three games as the result of an injury. UMaine has played three consecutive overtime games, going 1-2. UNH has won just once since Dec. 6, going 1-9-5 in its last 15 games. UMaine is averaging 3.23 goals per game, 10th best in the country. Tirone has four shutouts, tied for 7th best in the nation. Swayman’s .926 save percentage is 7th best.

Women’s Basketball

MAINE vs. UMass Lowell

Time, site: Wednesday, 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Center, Bangor

Records: UMaine 17-9 (10-3 America East), UMass Lowell 4-21 (1-11)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 9-0, UMaine 69-51 on 1/31/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3 steals, 1.6 assists), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (12 ppg, 3.3 apg, 2.1 rpg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.9 ppg, 7 rpga, 3 apg, 2 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (6.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.8 apg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (5.6 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.4 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg); UMass Lowell — 5-11 F Kayla Gibbs (12.7 ppg, 8.7 rpg), 5-7 G Brianna Rudolph (9.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.3 apg), 5-4 G Paula Lopez (9 ppg, 2.4 apg, 1.4 spg), 5-8 G Jennifer Louro (6 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 1.6 apg), 5-9 G Megan Hendrick (5.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg), 5-9 G Linda Svenne (4.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Game notes: The River Hawks snapped a 15-game losing streak and a 32-game America East losing skid with a 65-60 win over Vermont on Sunday. Gibbs had 19 points and seven rebounds. In its previous game, UMass Lowell had lost by three to a Stony Brook team that snapped UMaine’s eight-game winning streak on Sunday 76-68. UMaine has the best three-point shooting percentage (33.8 percent) the league and UMass Lowell has the worst three-point defense as opponents are hitting 33.4 percent of their shots beyond the arc. Millan leads the league in steals and the River Hawks average 21 turnovers per game which is 340th out of 349 teams in the country.

