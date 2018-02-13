Rockland fire displaces seven people

Rockland Fire Department | BDN Rockland Fire Department | BDN

By Callie Ferguson • February 13, 2018 9:14 am

Updated: February 13, 2018 10:45 am

No one was injured in Rockland apartment fire that displaced seven people Monday night, authorities said.

Rockland firefighters responded to a 911 call around 6:28 p.m. that the 175 Rankin St. building was on fire, according to Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock.

When they arrived, the seven people living there were not inside, and crews began to battle heavy flames that were spreading outward from a second-story unit, he said.

Local departments arrived to help knock down the blaze, making a total of 35 firefighters who extinguished the fire before it spread to other apartments, according to Whytock. Smoke and water from the fire hoses damaged some the adjacent units, he said.

Authorities don’t know what caused the fire, which is still under investigation, Whytock said.

