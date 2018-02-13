Maine town mourns selectman who died suddenly at 59

Courtesy of Village Cafe | BDN Courtesy of Village Cafe | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • February 13, 2018 10:25 am

Each May, when Richmond police Chief Scott MacMaster gathered as many as 100 local children for a bike rodeo, he knew he could count on Gary Poulin to show up with a grill to cook hamburgers and hot dogs for the kids. Poulin often collected donations for the event and every year donated two bikes.

Poulin also was known for working to get area kids swim lessons through the town’s recreation program. His death leaves a vacancy on the town’s five-person Board of Selectmen.

“He was a pretty strong advocate for youth,” MacMaster said Tuesday of Poulin, a Richmond selectman who died unexpectedly on Feb. 8, five days short of his 60th birthday.

But Poulin didn’t limit his generosity to the town’s youth. A contractor by trade, he built “a beautiful circulation desk” at the town’s Umberhine Public Library, “all on his own time and money,” MacMaster said.

“He was just a great guy,” the chief said. “You could pretty much go to him with any idea and he’d be like, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’”

Several mornings each week, Sue Campbell would greet Poulin at the Village Cafe, which she owns with her husband, John Campbell, and hear the same question.

“He would do anything for anybody,” Sue Campbell said Tuesday. “He was a really, really nice person. He used to get a cinnamon roll with butter on the top and ask us to heat it up. Then he would ask if we needed any help.”

Campbell said Poulin had breakfast at the cafe the Saturday before he died, with his brother. He often brought his granddaughters, she said.

“We miss him terribly,” she said.

Poulin, known as “Goona,” was born in Augusta, attended Augusta schools and graduated from Cony High School in 1976, according to his obituary.

He married Marjorie Bond, who died in 2014.

Poulin worked for Gannet Printing and McCarthy Printing before opening GLP Builders in Richmond. He retired last year.

A memorial is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday at Kincer Funeral Home in Richmond.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Umberhine Public Library in Richmond.

