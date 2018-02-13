BDN launches online paymeter, faster site for subscribers

Eric Zelz and Brian Feulner | BDN Eric Zelz and Brian Feulner | BDN

By Joellen Easton • February 13, 2018 12:22 pm

Updated: February 13, 2018 1:05 pm

Today, the Bangor Daily News joins most other daily newspapers in charging for some online content. Here’s what you need to know:

— Digital subscriptions are 99¢ for the first month and $7.99 a month after that. Subscribe.

— While we get used to the new system, everyone will be able to read 10 metered articles every 30 days at no cost.

— At first, the paymeter will only appear on laptop and desktop browsers. Eventually, it will appear on mobile devices as well.

— Over time, we will reduce the number of free articles to five per month. Many articles and features will remain free. Those include community news, national wire stories, classified ads and obituaries.

— Subscribers, you’ll enjoy unlimited digital access to the BDN, plus a faster site with fewer ads.

— Digital access is included with print subscriptions. Print subscribers, activate your digital subscription here.

— Want to know more? Here’s a Q&A. You can also find us on live chat on our Customer Service page.

The transition to digital subscriptions and a paymeter will strengthen the Bangor Daily News’ ability to cover communities across the state, hold elected officials accountable and seek solutions to our state’s challenges.

We hope you’ll join us.

Subscribe