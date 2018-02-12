Maine native still in contention in women’s luge at Olympics

Michael Sohn | AP | BDN Michael Sohn | AP | BDN

Andy Wong | AP | BDN Andy Wong | AP | BDN

Maine native Emily Sweeney will enter the third run of the women’s luge Tuesday with a chance to make up ground after finishing the first two runs in the middle of the pack Monday.

Sweeney — who was born in Portland, but now lives in Connecticut — finished her first run in the women’s singles luge in 11th place with a time of 46.595 seconds, .35 seconds behind the leader, reigning Olympic gold medalist Natalie Geisenberger of Germany.

Her second run Monday dropped her down the list, however, with a 23rd place finish of 46.96 seconds. She will enter the third run Tuesday at No. 15 out of 29 competitors.

The top American in the women’s luge is Erin Hamlin, who will enter the third run in fifth place.

