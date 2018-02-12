Portland
February 12, 2018
Portland

Portland mayor turns losing Super Bowl bet into fundraiser for children’s hospital

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling delivers his third State of the City address in City Hall in this BDN file photo. Strimling has agreed to have his head shaved for losing a bet over the Super Bowl with the mayor of Portland, Pennsylvania.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff

PORTLAND, Maine — The mayor wants to make his loss sick kids’ gain — the loss of his hair, specifically.

Mayor Ethan Strimling announced Monday that his upcoming head shave will be a fundraiser for The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital.

Generally well-coiffed, the mayor agreed to shave off his salt-and-pepper hair to settle a Super Bowl bet he made with the mayor of Portland, Pennsylvania. Like the New England Patriots, Strimling came out a loser when the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl LII 41-33.

The mayor now hopes to turn his “foolishness into some help for kids in need,” according to a post on his Facebook page.

Strimling said that one of his closest friends has a child who survived leukemia. “I know they never could have made it without the incredible work of centers like Barbara Bush,” he said in a statement on the hospital’s website.

Portland, PA Mayor Lance Prator will travel to Portland, ME Friday to witness the bet being settled at 2:15 p.m. at Presumpscot Elementary School.

“Any gift over $100 gets you a chance to take the clippers to my head, but all gifts will be appreciated,” Strimling said on Facebook.

Donations can be made at: https://fundraising.mmc.org/bbch/mayor

