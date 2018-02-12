Gas prices fall almost 4 cents in Maine

Alan Diaz | AP | BDN Alan Diaz | AP | BDN

Gas prices have fallen a bit in northern New England.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of gas outlets says the price has fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in Maine in the last week, averaging $2.60. The price in New Hampshire went down 2 cents to $2.53 a gallon. Vermont’s price decreased slightly by less than a penny, to $2.56 a gallon.

The national average fell last week by 3.5 cents to $2.57 a gallon. It’s 3.7 cents per gallon higher than last month, and 29.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

