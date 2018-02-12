Arts & Culture
February 12, 2018
Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You’re not my friend

The Associated Press
Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall and Kristin Davis arrive at the 2008 Point Foundation Benefit in New York. Cattrall lashed out at her former "Sex and the City" co-star after Parker expressed support over the death of Cattrall's brother, Chris. In an Instagram message posted Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018, Cattrall wrote that Parker is not a friend and called her a hypocrite. The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Kim Cattrall has a message for Sarah Jessica Parker: Spare me your sympathy.

Cattrall lashed out Saturday at her former “Sex and the City” co-star after Parker expressed her condolences over the death of Cattrall’s brother, Chris.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now,” Cattrall wrote on Instagram. “Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

The two actresses reportedly have not gotten along for years.

Cattrall’s brother was found dead last week. He was 55.

