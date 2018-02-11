Nokomis, Noble win Class A regional meets

The Nokomis wrestling team captured its first regional title in the program’s history Saturday, using four individual weight-class winners to power its way to the Class A North title at Oxford Hills High School in South Paris.

Coach Scott Preble’s Newport club scored 169.5 points to improve on a second-place finish a week earlier at the Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championships.

Cony of Augusta finished second with 155 points while KVAC champion Oxford Hills and Skowhegan tied for third, one point behind Cony. Camden Hills of Rockport rounded out the top five teams.

Nokomis, which has just two seniors on its roster, got individual weight-class championships from senior Josh Brown at 120 pounds, Quentin Richards (152), David Wilson (160) and James Boyd (220).

Those four wrestlers also won their weight classes at the Noble Invitational in December when the Warriors served notice that they would be a contender in Class A this winter.

The championship quartet were among eight Nokomis wrestlers that earned top-four finishes at the regional and qualified for next Saturday’s state meet at Sanford High School.

Cony was led to its runner-up finish by individual champions Noah Dumas at 113 pounds and Nic Mills at 195.

Skowhegan had the second most individual champions at the regional meet with three: Jake Craig at 106 pounds, Samson Sirois at 132 and Jon Bell at 170.

Erskine Academy of South China also fielded multiple champions in Michael Sprague at 126 pounds and Jake Peavey at 285.

Other Class A North individual champions were Caden Kowalsky of Mt. Ararat of Topsham at 138 pounds, Noah Lang of Camden Hills at 145 and Zuka Mabior of Oxford Hills at 182.

Noble wins ‘A’ South crown

Noble of North Berwick went 5-0 in championship final matches to pull away to victory in the Class A South regional wrestling tournament held at Marshwood High School in neighboring South Berwick.

Noble, in winning the regional title for the first time in seven years, scored 200.5 points while defending state champion Marshwood settled for second place with 150.5 points.

Sanford (123), Bonny Eagle of Standish (97.5) and Massabesic of Waterboro (94.5) rounded out the top five teams.

Noble was at its strongest in the lighter weight classes, getting individual victories from Joshua Cote (120 pounds), Sam Martel (126), Joseph Pilecki (132), Jonathan Grenier (145) and Hil Keisker (160).

The Knights also had five other wrestlers finish fourth in their respective weight classes and will send those 10 competitors to next Saturday’s state meet.