Stony Brook holds on late to top UMaine men’s basketball team

Tyrell Sturdivant made three free throws in the final 19 seconds on Sunday afternoon, lifting Stony Brook University to a 64-61 American East men’s basketball victory over the University of Maine at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine.

UC Iroegbu paced a balanced attack for the Seawolves with 13 points, while Elijah Olaniyi (6 rebounds), Sturdivant and Akwasi Yeboah connected for 11 points apiece.

Stony Brook (10-16, 5-7 AE), which led by as many as 11 points midway through the first half, shot 37 percent from the floor and knocked down 11 3-pointers. The visitors received 37 points from their bench players.

Aaron Calixte tossed in a game-high 19 points and logged six assists and three steals to propel UMaine (6-21, 3-9 AE). Isaiah White scored 14 points and Ilker Er provided 11 points. That trio also accounted for 11 of the Black Bears’ 16 turnovers.

Yeboah had given the Seawolves a 60-59 lead with a close-range basket with 44 seconds to play. UMaine had a chance to re-take the lead when Calixte missed a layup with 20 seconds left, then Sturdivant made one of two foul shots to give the visitors a two-point edge.

Calixte had another opportunity with four seconds remaining, but did not connect and Sturdivant sank two free throws to make it a four-point contest with three seconds left.

UMaine manufactured a 9-3 run early in the second half to build an eight-point lead, its largest of the game. Calixte accounted for five of the points during the burst and two White free throws gave the Black Bears a 46-38 edge with 14:26 left.

However, Stony Brook answered with a 9-1 spurt of its own. Sturdivant sparked the run with a 3-pointer, while Yeboah and Iroegbu each sank two foul shots before Olaniyi made a layup that tied the game 47-all with 10:35 to go.

The Black Bears return to action on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. game at UMass Lowell.