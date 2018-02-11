Brewer sweeps PVC-EMITL track and field championships

Glendon Rand | BDN Glendon Rand | BDN

Brewer High School received contributions from numerous athletes on Saturday night, sparking the Witches to a sweep of the team titles at the PVC-Eastern Maine Indoor Track League Championships held at the University of Maine’s New Balance Field House.

Coach Dan Juilli’s team placed 15 athletes in the scoring column en route to claiming the girls crown. The Witches scored 91.5 points to outdistance runner-up Hampden Academy (79), while Bangor (69.5), Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor (40) and Old Town (38) rounded out the top five squads.

Helen Shearer of Hampden Academy was named the Outstanding Performer after winning the mile in 5 minutes, 30.34 seconds and the two-mile (11:46.70), then taking third in the 800 meters.

Camille Kohtala of Orono established a meet record with her leap of 18 feet, 2 1/4 inches in the long jump.

The Brewer boys had 13 team members score as the Witches scored 78 points to fend off runner-up Hampden Academy (73). John Bapst of Bangor placed third with 62 points, followed by Bangor (58) and Hermon (50).

The Outstanding Performer award was shared by two triple-event champions, Ben Cotton of John Bapst and Zach Beaton of Hermon.

Beaton won the 55 hurdles (8.0 seconds), the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches) and the triple jump (42-2), while Cotton bested the field in the 55 meters (6.65), the 400 (53.04) and the long jump (21-6 1/2).

In the boys meet, Johann Gerling placed first in the 200 (23.47), was third in the 55 and ran on the third-place 4×200 relay along with Phillip Feeney, Joshua Hart and Jonathan Donnelly) to help provide the spark for Brewer.

Garrett Graham claimed the shot put title (52-0) and Donnelly finished third in the mile and the 800. Feeney was the runner-up in the hurdles and Joshua Hart took second in the pole vault while Nicholas Luce, Asa Honey, Logan Geiser and Hanthan Henry ran third in the 4×800 relay.

Connor Roope, Gabriel Carrigan, Michael Hayden and Henry also posted top-six individual efforts in one event apiece.

Wyatt Lord was the catalyst for Hampden Academy with wins in the mile (4:29.19) and the 800 (2:02.22) and the Broncos’ Jason Mathies took top honors in the two-mile (10:34.71).

John Bapst’s Brady Chadwick won the pole vault (11-6). Bangor owned the relays with Gordon Doore, Gavin Sychterz, Patrick Fraser and Gabe Coffey winning the 4×800 (8:49.05) and the quartet of Andrew Munroe, Nick Canarr, Noah Benner and Landyn Francis claiming the 4×200 (1:37.38).

Hunter Arguin of Central High in East Corinth earned the Anne Norton Sportsmanship Award for the boys and David King of Hermon was selected as the boys Coach of the Year.

In the girls meet, Morgan Honey and Olivia Mosca were among the catalysts in a well-rounded performance by Brewer.

Mosca placed second in the mile and third in the two-mile and combined with Michaela Hersey, Delores Eddy and Arianna Geiser to take third in the 4×800 relay. Honey earned the individual championship in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.91 seconds and finished fourth in the triple jump. She also joined forces with Cassandra Brown, Hannah Hopkins and Ashlee Vilasuso to win the 4×200 in 1:53.47.

Brown posted a fourth in the 55 and a fifth in the 200, while Hopkins and Vilasuso went 2-4 in the hurdles. The Witches got third-place efforts from Hannah Smith (mile), Lillian Blakeman (shot put) and Kaitlyn Helfen (pole vault).

Sophie Inman, Madison Gibbs, Rylie Hall and Abby Stroup also contributed top-five individual performances.

Kohtala put her name in the PVC-EMITL record books by winning the long jump, but added a second medal with her victory in the 800 meters (2:26.28).

Ashley Anderson of Mount Desert Island was the only other two-event winner in the girls competition. She bested the field in the 55 (7.39) and the 200 (25.97).

Bangor and Old Town each produced two individual winners. For the Rams, Maddi Cormier captured the 400 meters (1:03.28) and Alyssa Elliot won the triple jump (35-8 3/4). The Coyotes’ champions were Emma Hargreaves (shot put, 31-8) and Oliviah Damboise (pole vault, 9-6).

Christie Woodside of Hampden Academy won the high jump (5-2), while the George Stevens Academy team of Zeya Lorio, Gabriyah Gadsby, Mary Brenna Catus and Eliza Broughton clocked a 10:13.69 to garner the 4×800 title.

GSA’s Mary Richardson earned the Anne Norton Sportsmanship Award and Central’s Mike Viani was tabbed the girls coach of the year.

The indoor track and field state championships are scheduled for Feb. 17 at Bates College in Lewiston for Class B and Feb. 19 at the University of Southern Maine in Gorham for Class A.