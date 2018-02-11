Missing Portland teen found safe in New York City

Portland Police Department | BDN Portland Police Department | BDN

A teenage girl from Portland missing since late January was found unharmed in New York City.

Hilda Vanessa Sanaguaray-Upaya, 14, was found Saturday evening by detectives from the New York City Police Department. Sanaguaray-Upaya had been missing since Jan. 27, when police say she ran away from family members at a shopping center in Portland.

The girl’s family lived in the New York City area prior to relocating to Portland, according to Portland police Lt. Robert Martin.

Aside from Portland police and the NYPD, Maine State Police, Moonachie Police Department in New Jersey, Newark Police Department in New Jersey and the Federal Bureau of Investigation aided in the search.

