Two Ohio police officers killed in line of duty

Two police officers from Westerville, Ohio, were fatally shot Saturday in the line of duty, officials said, prompting President Donald Trump to offer his condolences on Twitter.

Shortly after noon Saturday, two Westerville police officers were responding to a 911 caller who had hung up the phone, authorities said.

“As they went into the apartment, they were immediately met with gunfire and both officers were shot,” an emotional Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said at a news conference.

A Twitter account for the city of Westerville, just north of Columbus, first posted that one officer had been killed just before 2 p.m. About an hour later, the city tweeted that a second officer had died as well.

Authorities identified the two slain officers as Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39. Joering died at the scene, while Morelli was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The pair were “two of the best we have,” Morbitzer said, struggling through tears. “Both officers gave their life in protection of others. … Those are true American heroes.”

Details about the incident were scant Saturday afternoon, though Morbitzer described it as a “potential domestic situation.” The suspect was wounded and taken to a hospital, WBNS 10 News reported.

On Twitter, Trump offered his “thoughts and prayers” to the fallen officers, their families and the Westerville police.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich, a Republican, who claims Westerville as his hometown, also posted his condolences on Twitter.

