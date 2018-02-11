Bangor man arrested after police standoff at Rockland hotel

Stephen Betts | BDN Stephen Betts | BDN

A Bangor man is in custody after a nearly five-hour standoff with police at a Rockland hotel Sunday.

The standoff at the Trade Winds Inn came to a close shortly before 1 p.m., according to Rockland Deputy Police Chief Chris Young.

Timothy N. Thomas, 62, of Bangor was charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass, according to the Courier-Gazette.

Failed attempts to negotiate with the man lead the Maine State Police Tactical Team to enter the room the man barricaded himself in to take him into custody, Young said.

The standoff began around 8 a.m. Sunday when police were called to the hotel to ask the man to leave and he came at them with a club.

Police were called to the hotel Saturday night for a disorderly complaint regarding the man, but they were able to calm him down.

During the standoff, the man was confined to the room and was not a threat to the public, Young said.

Rockland police, Maine State Police and Rockland Fire and EMS responded to the standoff.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.