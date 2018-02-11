Mainers who lost Anthem coverage can still buy coverage

Jon Elswick | AP | BDN Jon Elswick | AP | BDN

AUGUSTA, Maine — Mainers who lost health care coverage when health insurer Anthem stopped selling plans through the federal marketplace can still purchase a new plan.

State insurance bureau superintendent Eric Cioppa said such individuals qualify for a special enrollment period until March 1.

Anthem cited uncertainty and a shrinking customer base in its decision last year to stop selling plans it sold through the federal health care marketplace.

Just two insurers, Harvard Pilgrim and Community Health Options, are now selling plans through the marketplace set up by former Democratic President Barack Obama’s signature health care law.

Those who enroll and pay before the end of February would have their new coverage in place March 1.

