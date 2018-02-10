Students press on with school play after Facebook controversy, director’s resignation

Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star | BDN Donna Buttarazzi | York County Coast Star | BDN

In theater lingo “the show must go on” is a catchphrase used to move forward in the face of adversity, and that is just want the cast and crew of the Kennebunk High School winter musical, an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” are doing after a rough few weeks.

Rachael Yoder, who stepped in as director of the show after her husband, Michael Herman resigned as KHS theater director and director of the show earlier this week, said the songs in the show are so positive that they are pulling everyone up and pulling them together.

“The experience of working on the show is an act of healing in and of itself,” Yoder said.

[School theater director who resigned over fake Facebook profiles wants to keep job]

Herman, who was hired in September to run the new theater at KHS, had originally submitted his resignation to be effective March 30, which would have been after the production was completed. Herman came under fire for creating two fake Facebook profiles, which he acknowledged were an attempt to gain access to two private Facebook groups where he says members were criticizing his program.

On Wednesday, Herman announced his resignation effective immediately, in what he says was an effort to save the winter musical production.

Yoder said the students have all been notified of the change in leadership and will communicate with her, and their first rehearsal back will be Friday.

“Our collaborators will be in town, and we will move forward with rehearsals,” she said.

MaineStage Shakespeare’s Artistic Director Chiara Klein is a collaborator on the show and will assist Yoder following Herman’s resignation.

Students are relieved that the show is going on, but have expressed their sadness over Herman’s resignation and what they feel are unfair attacks on the theater program.

[School theater director agrees to resign over fake Facebook profiles]

KHS Senior Evie Roop is the dance choreographer for the show. She said she was “deeply saddened to hear that the two faculty members at KHS that I look forward to seeing each day would be leaving us.”

“In the past two weeks, I have been astounded by the lack of compassion I have seen in our town for students and the theater program, attitudes that definitely go against the sense of community outlined in our district’s Strategic Plan,” Roop went on to say.

Other students say they feel like they have a place in the school now, and credit Herman and Yoder for bringing that sense of place to the theater department.

One student said she had been bullied all her life and said her experience with MaineStage Shakespeare helped her come out of her shell, and her growth continued under Herman and Yoder’s guidance as a freshman at KHS this year.

“With the help of Michael and Rachael and everyone else in the theater program, I learned to toughen up and become more comfortable in my skin. I don’t really worry about being called a freak by the other kids anymore, and even on the toughest days, the theater is a safe haven for me. I don’t have to worry about being judged and I get to unwind with my friends.”

She said when she heard Herman was resigning she cried.

Senior Ana Dinino said both MaineStage Shakespeare, which she has been a part of for many years, and the KHS theater program mean a lot to her.

“The improvement in our school theater program between this year and last is astounding. We have learned so much, and been made to feel important to our community; we care more about each other and the quality of the productions because we are being respected and valued under the leadership,” Dinino said.

Roop said as an artistic director for the upcoming show, she has been allowed to try things out and have a very open dialogue along the way.

“The dance sequences are easy to work on because the actors are open to try anything. Michael has created a safe environment, where creativity is allowed to be expressed and taking chances is fun, not daunting,” she said.

Yoder and Klein said they will continue the same environment, and the show promises to be spectacular.

Fresh off its world premiere last September at The Public, at the Delacorte Theater in New York, the musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s classic comedy “As You Like It” created by Shaina Taub and Laurie Woolery, is described as a hilarious, touching and immersive musical which will showcase KHS students working side-by-side with professional theater artists from around the country, as well as local community members, all telling a timely story of self-discovery and acceptance.

“I invite everyone to attend the show. I think it’s a really important piece of art for this community right now, and it’s going to be amazing. Everyone is welcome,” Yoder said.

“As You Like It” opens at Kennebunk High School on March 1. Additional performance dates are March 2, 3, 9, 10, and 11. Tickets for all performances are available online at https://asyoulikeitkhs.brownpapertickets.com/. Advance tickets are highly recommended.

