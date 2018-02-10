Maine man dies in Corinna snowmobile crash

Maine Warden Service | BDN Maine Warden Service | BDN

CORINNA — A Sangerville man was killed in a snowmobile crash Friday when he struck a tree, Maine Game Wardens said.

Jeffrey Wiley Jr., 44, of Sangerville was traveling south along a rail bed snowmobile trail near the end of a 300-mile ride when the accident occurred.

Another snowmobiler riding with Wiley reported the accident. Wardens attributed excessive speed as the cause of the crash.

This is the second fatal snowmobile crash of the season. Game Warden Lt. Dan Scott said riders should always ride under control and adjust their speed to trail and weather conditions.

“Due to the heavy rains and freezing temperatures we have been experiencing this season, many trails have an icy base, requiring longer stopping distances. Riders should be careful to not overdrive their headlights and be conscious of hazards and other riders on the trails,” Scott said.

