February 10, 2018
SNHU professor replaced after insisting Australia isn’t a country

The Associated Press
Creative Commons photo | BDN
Robert Frost Hall on the main campus of Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn’t a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.

Buzzfeed News reports that the 27-year-old student in Idaho was assigned to compare American social norms to that of another country. She chose to study social media use in Australia, but the professor gave her a zero on that portion of the assignment, saying Australia is a continent, not a country.

Australia is actually both — a country and a continent.

University officials tell WMUR-TV the instructor has been replaced following an investigation. In a statement, the university said it deeply regrets the interaction between the professor and student, and wished athletes from Australia good luck in the Olympic games.

 

Comments

