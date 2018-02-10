Woman dies in overnight Freeport house fire

A woman died early Saturday morning in a house fire, while three others managed to escape, according to news reports.

Police officers and firefighters who responded to the scene attempted to save the woman but were unable to because of smoke, Channel 8 reported.

Three others who were inside the home managed to escape from the fire on Wardtown Road, which was reported around 1:50 a.m.

The fire destroyed the home. The Fire Marshal’s Office is now investigating the cause of the fire.

