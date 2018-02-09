UMaine set to battle league foe Stony Brook

Women’s basketball

MAINE vs. STONY BROOK

Time, site: Sunday, 2 p.m., Island Federal Credit Union Arena, Stony Brook, N.Y.

Records: UMaine 17-8 (10-2 America East), Stony Brook 14-11 (6-6)

Series, last meeting: UMaine leads 20-18, UMaine 64-56 on 1/3/18

Key players: Maine — 6-1 G Blanca Millan (17.8 points per game, 5.3 rebounds, 3 steals, 1.6 assists), 5-8 G Julie Brosseau (12.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.1 apg), 5-10 G Tanesha Sutton (10.8 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 spg), 6-1 F Fanny Wadling (7 ppg, 5.5 rpg), 5-6 G Dor Saar (5.3 ppg, 2.6 apg, 2.4 rpg), 5-8 G Parise Rossignol (4.1 ppg, 2,.2 rpg); Stony Brook — 5-1 G Shania Johnson (15.6 ppg, 5.4 apg, 4.1 rpg, 1.7 spg), 5-9 G Jerell Matthews (14.5 ppg, 4 rpg, 1.8 spg, 1.5 apg), 5-11 F Cheyenne Clark (7.8 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 1.8 spg), 5-11 G Aaliyah Worley (6.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 6-1 F India Pagan (5.4 ppg, 3.2 rpg), 6-1 F McKenzie Bushee (4.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg)

Game notes: UMaine will be gunning for its ninth straight win. Stony Brook has won three of its last four. The Seawolves have hit 37.9 percent of their three-pointers in conference play but UMaine has held America East opponents to 25.9 percent from beyond the arc. UMaine has hit 33.3 percent of its threes but Stony Brook has limited opponents to 26.1 percent shooting. Millan leads the conference in steals while Stony Brook’s Johnson is second in assists and Clark is second in rebounds. Millan and Brosseau combined for 39 points in UMaine’s win over Stony Brook in January and the Black Bears outrebounded the Seawolves 40-29. Millan also had seven rebounds and three steals.