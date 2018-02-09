Two instate standouts among 2018 UMaine women’s soccer recruits

Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN | BDN

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine women’s soccer program is set to welcome 11 newcomers for the 2018 season, head coach Scott Atherley announced.

The group, which features players from Maine, Canada, Sweden, Germany and five states, includes three goalkeepers.

Gaby Panagakos of Scarborough played four years of varsity soccer at Scarborough High School and logged 60 career goals and earned an All-New England honor. She set the single-season record for goals scored (22) as a junior, was a two-time All-State honoree and a two-time conference offensive player of the year.

She competed in indoor and outdoor track and was the 100-meter outdoor conference champion and a member of the state championship 4×200-meter relay squad.

“Gaby is a powerful attacking player. She has very good speed and she can strike the ball well from distance,” said Atherley in a release. “Gaby is aggressive by nature and is effective about getting on to the end of balls in the box.”

Lauren Young of Bangor High School is a defender who played four years of varsity soccer, helping the Rams to a state title in 2015. Young alsl played varsity basketball for the Rams.

“Lauren is a local product who has impressed us with her determination and willingness to prove herself at the Division I level,” said Atherley in a release. “After suffering a significant injury less than a year ago, she is clearly on track to make her mark at this level.”

Hannah Bamford is a midfielder from Rochester, N.H., who notched 14 goals and 10 assists in four years of varsity soccer at Spaulding High School. She was named the Offensive Player of the Year in 2017. Her sister, Olivia, is a member of the UMaine team.

Emma Donovan is a striker from Quebec City, Quebec. She scored 14 goals in 25 games played in the Quebec U17 AAA Provincial League this season. She also played basketball in high school.

Susannah Gaines is a defender from Lexington, Mass., who played her club soccer for the FC Stars, who finished second at the National Premier League Championships. The Middlesex League All-Star and played basketball in high school.

Kira Kutzinski is a goalkeeper from Bunde, Germany. She has posted three shutouts in seven starts this season for her club in Germany, Herforder SV.

Julia Mahoney is a midfielder from St.-Augustin-de-Desmaures, Quebec. She tallied 19 goals and 17 assists this season in the Quebec U17 AAA Provincial League and also played basketball and ran cross country in high school.

Lauren McCann of Somerdale, N.J., is a forward who finished her high school career with 57 goals and 60 assists, winning the 2014-2015 Group 2 Championship. She was a two-time first-team All-Conference honoree who played one year of softball and competed in track for three years.

Amanda Sandberg is a defender from Skurup, Sweden. She played 20 games for Skurups AIF in Swedish First Division in 2017. She was a Gothia Cup G18 Champion and won the Swedish Second Division in 2016.

Michele Silva is a goalkeeper from Mahwah, N.J. She racked up over 500 saves in four years and helped her team to 2016 league and sectional championships. She also competed on the track team.

Alison Tobey, a ’keeper from Colorado Springs, Colo., joins the Black Bears after competing for one year at the University of Denver, where she played in three matches in 2016. She also captained her high school program and earned all-conference honors.