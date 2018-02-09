Maine native reaches finals at Winter Olympics

Kin Cheung | AP | BDN Kin Cheung | AP | BDN

Bethel native Troy Murphy has reached the finals in the moguls at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea, according to NBC Sports.

In his Olympics debut, Murphy was the only American to advance to the finals out of the qualifying round, earning a score of 80.95, good for fourth place and a chance to move on in the competition.

Murphy posted six top-10 finishes on the World Cup tour in the 2017 season.

“I’m skiing the best I ever have,” he told journalist Colton Wood. “I got my first podium earlier this season, and I feel like everything is stacking up to be successful. Nerves haven’t played much of a role yet. Overall, I’m just focused on skiing my best and controlling my controllables on the hill. And off the hill, I look forward to taking in the experience.”

Murphy, 25, is a 2010 graduate of Gould Academy.