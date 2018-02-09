Olympics
February 10, 2018
Lone member of Cyprus Winter Olympics team is from Maine

The Associated Press
Updated:
Sean Haffey | AP | BDN
Dinos Lefkaritis carries the flag of Cyprus during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday.

There are several Maine athletes participating in the Winter Olympics, but only one carried a nation’s flag into the opening ceremonies.

Dinos Lefkaritis, who carried the flag for Cyprus on Friday, is a junior at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

“It’s nice to carry a bit of Bates College with me during this time,” said Lefkaritis. “I’m always wearing the Bates jersey underneath my suit when I’m racing.”

The Sun Journal reports that he’s an engineering and economics major and the 12th Bates College Olympian.

He’s the only member of the Cyprus team, and will compete in the alpine skiing events in South Korea.

Cyprus is an island nation in the Mediterranean Sea, about a tenth of the land area of Maine and a population of just more than 1.1 million.

But there is skiing there in the Troodoos Mountains. Lefkaritis has been skiing since age 5.

