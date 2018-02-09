High school, college schedule; all-star teams

Today’s games
COLLEGE
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys Hockey
Camden Hills at Yarmouth, 3:20 p.m.
Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth at Edward Little, 4:20 p.m.
Greely at Gardiner, 6:40 p.m.
Hampden at Presque Isle, 1:15 p.m.
Marshwood at Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI, 11:30 a.m.
Messalonskee at John Bapst, 5:10 p.m.
CHEERING
State Finals
At Cross Center, Bangor
Classes C, B, 10 a.m.
Classes D, A, 2 p.m.
SWIMMING
Penobscot Valley Conference Girls Championship, 2 p.m., UMaine, Orono
TRACK AND FIELD
PVC-EMITL Championship, 4 p.m., UMaine, Orono
WRESTLING
Regional Championships
(All meets begin at 9:30 a.m.)
North
Class A, at Oxford Hills, South Paris
Class B, at Mount View, Thorndike
South
Class A, at Marshwood, Eliot
Class B, at Mountain Valley, Rumford
COLLEGE
Women’s Basketball
Bowdoin at Wesleyan, 3 p.m.
Castleton at UM-Farmington, 1 p.m.
Colby at Connecticut College, 3 p.m.
College of St. Joseph at UM-Presque Isle, 1 p.m.
Green Mountain at Thomas, 1 p.m.
Lyndon State at Maine Maritime, 1 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Castleton at UM-Farmington, 3 p.m.
College of St. Joseph at UM-Presque Isle, 7 p.m.
Connecticut College at Colby, 3 p.m.
Green Mountain at Thomas, 3 p.m.
Johnson State at Husson, 3 p.m.
Lyndon State at Maine Maritime, 3 p.m.
Wesleyan at Bowdoin, 3 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Maine at Providence, 2 p.m.
Sunday’s games
COLLEGE
Men’s Basketball
College of St. Joseph at UM-Fort Kent, 3 p.m.
Stony Brook at Maine, 2 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Maine at Providence, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.
All-star teams
HIGH SCHOOL
Track and Field
PVC-EMITL Senior All-Academic Team
(Senior athletes with 7 semesters with a GPA of 90 or better)
Bangor: Maddison Cormier, Susannah Powell, Tessa Yardley; Patrick Fraser; Brewer: Lillian Blakeman, Cassandra Brown, Aubrey Duplissie, Cassie Hillman, Hannah Smith, Ashlee Vilasuso; Jonathan Donnelly, Cameron Oxley, Collin Rhoads-Doyle, Connor Roope; Bucksport: Meaghan Goodine, Abigail Terry; Daniel Bunker; Central: Ottillie McPhail, Liberty Oko, Maija Overturf; Ellsworth: Vianney Cambier, Matt Frost, Michael Mutlu; George Stevens: Eliza Broughton, Mary Brenna Catus, Zeya Lorio, Mary Richardson; Hampden: Shelby Deron, Chelsea El-Hajj, Christie Woodside; Hermon: Lillian Price, Katelyn Walsh; Andrew Howes, James Petersen; John Bapst: Grace Day, Eilidh Sidaway; Brady Chadwick, Ben Cotton, Jack Decker, Cooper Martin, Brian Ta, Ryley Wheelock; Mt. Desert Island: Ashley Anderson, Dorothy LeMoine, Alicia Norberg, Brianne Sumner; Stanley Griersons, Micah Hallett, Griffin Maristany, Matthew Perconti; Old Town: Oliviah Damboise, Abigail Garland-Nadeau, Hannah Storman, Delaney Veilleux; Derek Barclay, Antonios Koxarakis, Kyle Smith; Orono: Katherine O’Brien, Lucia Smitherman; Tony Manev; Penobscot Valley: Gabby Carr; Searsport: Malcolm Jones
Comments