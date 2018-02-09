High school, college schedule; all-star teams

Today’s games

COLLEGE

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys Hockey

Camden Hills at Yarmouth, 3:20 p.m.

Cony/Hall-Dale/Monmouth at Edward Little, 4:20 p.m.

Greely at Gardiner, 6:40 p.m.

Hampden at Presque Isle, 1:15 p.m.

Marshwood at Lawrence/Skowhegan/MCI, 11:30 a.m.

Messalonskee at John Bapst, 5:10 p.m.

CHEERING

State Finals

At Cross Center, Bangor

Classes C, B, 10 a.m.

Classes D, A, 2 p.m.

SWIMMING

Penobscot Valley Conference Girls Championship, 2 p.m., UMaine, Orono

TRACK AND FIELD

PVC-EMITL Championship, 4 p.m., UMaine, Orono

WRESTLING

Regional Championships

(All meets begin at 9:30 a.m.)

North

Class A, at Oxford Hills, South Paris

Class B, at Mount View, Thorndike

South

Class A, at Marshwood, Eliot

Class B, at Mountain Valley, Rumford

COLLEGE

Women’s Basketball

Bowdoin at Wesleyan, 3 p.m.

Castleton at UM-Farmington, 1 p.m.

Colby at Connecticut College, 3 p.m.

College of St. Joseph at UM-Presque Isle, 1 p.m.

Green Mountain at Thomas, 1 p.m.

Lyndon State at Maine Maritime, 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Castleton at UM-Farmington, 3 p.m.

College of St. Joseph at UM-Presque Isle, 7 p.m.

Connecticut College at Colby, 3 p.m.

Green Mountain at Thomas, 3 p.m.

Johnson State at Husson, 3 p.m.

Lyndon State at Maine Maritime, 3 p.m.

Wesleyan at Bowdoin, 3 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Maine at Providence, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s games

COLLEGE

Men’s Basketball

College of St. Joseph at UM-Fort Kent, 3 p.m.

Stony Brook at Maine, 2 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Maine at Providence, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Maine at Stony Brook, 2 p.m.

All-star teams

HIGH SCHOOL

Track and Field

PVC-EMITL Senior All-Academic Team

(Senior athletes with 7 semesters with a GPA of 90 or better)

Bangor: Maddison Cormier, Susannah Powell, Tessa Yardley; Patrick Fraser; Brewer: Lillian Blakeman, Cassandra Brown, Aubrey Duplissie, Cassie Hillman, Hannah Smith, Ashlee Vilasuso; Jonathan Donnelly, Cameron Oxley, Collin Rhoads-Doyle, Connor Roope; Bucksport: Meaghan Goodine, Abigail Terry; Daniel Bunker; Central: Ottillie McPhail, Liberty Oko, Maija Overturf; Ellsworth: Vianney Cambier, Matt Frost, Michael Mutlu; George Stevens: Eliza Broughton, Mary Brenna Catus, Zeya Lorio, Mary Richardson; Hampden: Shelby Deron, Chelsea El-Hajj, Christie Woodside; Hermon: Lillian Price, Katelyn Walsh; Andrew Howes, James Petersen; John Bapst: Grace Day, Eilidh Sidaway; Brady Chadwick, Ben Cotton, Jack Decker, Cooper Martin, Brian Ta, Ryley Wheelock; Mt. Desert Island: Ashley Anderson, Dorothy LeMoine, Alicia Norberg, Brianne Sumner; Stanley Griersons, Micah Hallett, Griffin Maristany, Matthew Perconti; Old Town: Oliviah Damboise, Abigail Garland-Nadeau, Hannah Storman, Delaney Veilleux; Derek Barclay, Antonios Koxarakis, Kyle Smith; Orono: Katherine O’Brien, Lucia Smitherman; Tony Manev; Penobscot Valley: Gabby Carr; Searsport: Malcolm Jones