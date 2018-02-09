State
February 10, 2018
BIW, rival shipyard likely to compete for new batch of Navy destroyers

The Associated Press
BIW photo | BDN
The USS Sampson, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, sails away from Bath Iron Works in this 2007 photo. The U.S. Navy has submitted a request for proposals for more Arleigh Burke destroyers to be built by either Maine's Bath Iron Works or Mississippi's Ingalls shipyard, or both.

The Navy has submitted a request for proposals for more destroyers to be built by either Maine’s Bath Iron Works or Mississippi’s Ingalls shipyard, or both.

The Naval Sea Systems Command issued its final request on Thursday for Arleigh Burke-class destroyers built with ballistic missile defense capability.

The contract covers the fiscal years 2018 through 2022.

The request for proposal doesn’t mention the number of ships but earlier Navy documents envisioned up to 10 destroyers, with options for more. In recent years, the cost of each Arleigh Burke-class destroyer has approached $2 billion.

Bath Iron Works said Friday that the company will be assessing the latest request. The company had no further comment.

