UMaine hockey team facing challenge against Providence

MAINE vs. No. 9 PROVIDENCE

Time, site: Friday, 7:15, Schneider Arena, Providence, R.I.

Records: UMaine 15-10-4 (9-7-3 Hockey East); Providence 17-9-4 (10-6-4)

Series, last meeting: UMaine 64-51-7, Providence 3-0 on 11/24/17

Key players: Maine — C Chase Pearson (6 goals, 20 assists), LW Mitch Fossier (9 & 16), RW Eduards Tralmaks (9 & 12), LW Nolan Vesey (9 & 9), D Patrick Holway (6 & 12), D Brady Keeper (6 & 9), G Jeremy Swayman (12-6-3, 2.52 goals-against average, .926 save percentage); Providence — RW Erik Foley (13 & 18), C Brian Pinho (11 & 15), LW Josh Wilkins (11 & 12), D Jacob Bryson (3 & 18), C Scott Conway (10 & 8), RW Brandon Duhaime (5 & 13), G Hayden Hawkey (17-9-3, 2.24, .910)

Game notes: The Friars have 11 straight wins over the Black Bears and are 14-0-1 over the last 15 meetings. The Friars are an uncharacteristic 1-2-2 in their last five games. Both teams have good scoring balance. Providence has five players with 10 or more goals and UMaine has nine with six or more. UMaine is going to have to get off to a good start and limit its turnovers. Providence is very good in transition. The Friars are 1-2-2 in their last five games including a loss and a tie vs. Vermont last weekend. UMaine is going to have to get to the Friar net front and create opportunities from the forecheck.