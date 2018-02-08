Maine woman charged after rear-ending school bus, police say

No students were injured Thursday morning after a distracted woman with a suspended license rear-ended a school bus in Buxton, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8:35 a.m. at the intersection of River and Upper Egypt roads, when 37-year-old Melissa Cilley of Waterboro hit a bus carrying approximately 34 students, Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said.

No one was injured, and all students were taken to Buxton Center Elementary School for further evaluation, according to police and school officials. MSAD 6 Superintendent Paul Penna and Principal Kimberly O’Donnell were at the crash scene helping students get to school, Cline said.

Cilley, whose license was suspended, has been charged with the traffic violations for operating after suspension, and failure to maintain control of a motor vehicle, Cline said. She was driving while distracted when she hit the bus, although authorities declined to say how she lost control of the car as the crash is still under investigation.

The bus received minimal damage, Cline said.

