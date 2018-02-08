Portland man missing since Wednesday night

Portland
February 08, 2018
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff
Portland Police Department | BDN
Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating Douglas Putnam, who has been missing since Wednesday night, Feb. 7, 2018, in Portland.

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Douglas Putnam has been missing since Wednesday evening, when he stepped out of a friend’s car near the intersection of Walker and Brackett streets, police said.

After circling the block around 9:40 p.m., Putnam’s friend returned minutes later to find that he was gone, according to police spokesman Lt. Robert Martin. Putnam was intoxicated and wearing only a T-shirt and “skate shoes” despite the snow and freezing rain.

Less than an hour later Putnam was seen at Lazzari, a restaurant located at 618 Congress St., and is believed to have left by himself, Martin said.

Putnam is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pound and has blonde hair, blue eyes and thin beard with a moustache, according to police. He was wearing a light-colored shirt and dark jeans when he went missing.

Putnam lives on Stone Street but left his house keys and cellphone in the car, police said. He has not attempted to contact his friends of family.

Police are asking for anyone that has information on Putnam to contact them at (207) 874-8575.

