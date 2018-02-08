Man accused of tying up, killing NH women 30 years ago faces plea, sentencing

A plea and sentencing hearing has been scheduled for a man accused of killing two women in New Hampshire nearly 30 years ago.

David Caplin was extradited from Canada in 2015 to face charges in the Nashua deaths of 48-year-old Charlene Ranstrom and 32-year-old Brenda Warner. The two were bound, beaten and stabbed to death in their home in October 1988.

At the time, Caplin and Anthony Barnaby, both Canadian Micmac Indians, were working on construction in Nashua. They lived on the floor beneath the women. They were arrested in 2011 after a cold-case investigation into the deaths.

Caplin faces charges of first- and second-degree murder. The hearing was scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Hillsborough Superior Court in Nashua. The details of the hearing were not known.

