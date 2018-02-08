FDA finds new links between herbal supplement and opioids

Mary Esch | AP | BDN Mary Esch | AP | BDN

A substance marketed as an herbal alternative to prescription painkillers contains the same chemicals found in opioids and could be addicting, according to new research by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The public health agency issued another harsh warning on Tuesday against kratom, which grows naturally in Southeast Asia and is sold in a powder capsule in Maine stores and online. It is used to treat pain, anxiety and withdrawal symptoms, although the FDA has not approved any of its uses and has found no reliable evidence to support its purported health benefits.

“FDA is concerned that kratom, which affects the same opioid brain receptors as morphine, appears to have properties that expose users to the risks of addiction, abuse, and dependence,” the report said. “Kratom should not be used to treat medical conditions, nor should it be used as an alternative to prescription opioids.”

The FDA has warned that the unregulated substance could have dangerous side effects, like seizures and vomiting, and has tried stop imported kratom products from entering the country illegally. Proponents have said it reduces pain, and surveys have estimated that between 3 million and 5 million Americans have used the supplement, The Washington Post reported.

Kratom has been linked to 44 reported deaths associated with its use — an increase from the 36 fatalities the FDA drew attention to in a November 2017 public health advisory. The FDA is still investigating those cases, and it has not yet concluded whether kratom was a fatal factor, either when ingested alone or with other substances. The Tuesday report did not say whether any of those deaths occured in Maine, where opioid overdoses kill nearly one person a day.

The Northern New England Poison Center, which serves Maine, had 14 calls involving the herbal supplement as of mid-November of 2017, according to Maine Public.

FDA researchers have been studying kratom since 2016, when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency tried to categorize it as a controlled substance in the same grouping as heroin, according to the Post. But amid the desperation for new ways to battle the national opioid crisis, the move received pushback from lawmakers, who instead urged the FDA to evaluate kratom for potential beneficial uses, the Post reported.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.