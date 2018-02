Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

Considering heading out this afternoon in the snowstorm, but you’re not sure how bad the highways are near you?

We’ve got you covered: Don’t, because they’re bad.

Want more evidence?

Then the Maine Department of Transportation has you covered. On their website, which you can scroll through below, the department has posted a helpful map with almost real-time visuals from various points along the highway.





