Fast-moving storm strikes Maine midday Wednesday

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

A fast-moving storm is expected to barrel across the state Wednesday, arriving midday and dropping up to a foot of snow in most central and eastern areas.

Heavy, wet snow will race from the southwest to the northeast, arriving around 10 a.m. in the south and around noon in Greater Bangor, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will hit hardest during the afternoon commute, falling at a rate of 1 or 2 inches an hour, causing poor visibility and slippery conditions on the roads. Along the immediate coast, freezing rain will mix with snow.

A widespread 8 to 12 inches in predicted across the state, including Bangor. The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for nearly the entire state that will stay in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 1 a.m Thursday. A less severe winter weather advisory was issued for the state’s upper northwest corner, near Fort Kent, and the southeast coast along Washington and Hancock counties.

[Closings, cancellations and delays]

The snow is predicted to let up around midnight.

“It’s a quick-hitter,” Eric Schwibs, a meteorologist with the weather service in Gray, said.

Schools across the state closed Wednesday or called early dismissals in anticipation of hazardous road conditions. A swath of government buildings and community organizations also adjusted their hours or closed. A full list of cancellations and closures is available on the BDN’s website: https://bangordailynews.com/closings/.

A fast moving storm will spread snow across the area around midday. Snow will become heavy this afternoon and be heavy during the evening commute. Snow will change to rain along the coast this evening. The snow will taper off around midnight. pic.twitter.com/x9mltArKyX — NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 7, 2018

Along the immediate coastline, warmer air will turn the precipitation into sleet and freezing rain, limiting snowfall totals to 3 to 5 inches, according to Priscilla Farrar, a forecaster in Caribou. Pure rain is predicted to fall on the outer islands, she said.

Heavy snowfall will create whiteout conditions and greasy roadways as people make their way home from work.

“It’s going to be dumping down at a very heavy rate, but I don’t see much as far as wind-driven snow,” Farrar said, noting that most of the afternoon’s restricted visibility will be caused by fast-falling flakes instead of gusty weather.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.