Angus King celebrates announcement of new lobster emoji

U.S. Sen. Angus King announced on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that social media users around the world will now be able to shorthand their love of Maine’s signature seafood.

That’s right, after an online petition gathered thousands of signatures, the lobster is getting its own emoji.

“Great news for Maine – we’re getting a lobster emoji!!! Thanks to @ unicode for recognizing the impact of this critical crustacean, in Maine and across the country,” King wrote in a Tweet.

Maine’s junior senator even signed his congratulatory Tweet with emojis: A cow’s face (angus, get it?) and a king’s crown.

It’s one of 157 new emoji being released to smartphones everywhere in the second half of 2018, according to Emojipedia. That brings the total number of approved emoji — the little one-character-sized pictures often used in text messages and social media posts — to 2,832, the site reported.

The new lobster emoji is months in the making.

Luke Holden, whose Tenants Harbor lobster restaurant is one of 30 he has opened around the world, launched an online petition during the summer of 2017 that attracted more than 5,000 signatures and triggered a #NoLobsterEmoji hashtag movement on social media.

In September, King wrote to the Unicode Consortium, the organization that manages the standard characters used by most websites and operating systems, requesting the lobster emoji be added.

The lobster isn’t the only new emoji that will remind people of summer in Maine. A mosquito emoji is also being added.

