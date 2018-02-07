NH police help rescue dog impaled on a fence

Brentwood (NH) Police Department | BDN Brentwood (NH) Police Department | BDN

Police officers in New Hampshire came to the rescue of a dog that impaled himself on a fence.

Police were called to a home Bartlett Road in Brentwood around 7:15 p.m. Saturday after the German Shepherd, named Bruno, impaled himself on a metal fence.

The dog was reportedly stuck on the fence and his owner wasn’t able to free him.

Police say officers Jared Arsenault and Kenneth Gauthier were able to free him.

The officers brought Bruno to a veterinarian’s office, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Police say Bruno is doing “very well” and was expected to be released from the hospital soon.

Brentwood Police commended Officers Arsenault and Gauthier and Animal Control Officer William Faria along with the dog’s owner and the veterinarian for their actions in saving Bruno’s life.

