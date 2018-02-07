Voters approve $850,000 upgrade to Hampden Academy field by 10 votes

Regional School Unit 22 | BDN Regional School Unit 22 | BDN

Voters in four towns approved by a margin of 10 votes a $850,000 bond on Tuesday to replace the athletic field behind Hampden Academy.

Voters in RSU 22, which includes Hampden, Newburgh, Winterport and Frankfort, narrowly passed the measure to replace the 14-year-old artificial turf on its athletic field and to upgrade the stadium lighting. The vote was 514 to 504, according to clerks in those towns.

It was not immediately clear whether there would be a recount.

The referendum failed in Frankfort 19-20 and Winterport 68-117. It passed with the biggest margin in Hampden, 346-303. Newburgh residents also voted in favor 81-64.

The lifespan of a turf field like the one used by soccer, field hockey, softball and football teams at Hampden Academy is eight to 10 years, Superintendent of Schools Richard Lyons said last month. The RSU 22 field has outlived its use and has started to visibly break down, he said.

Now that the referendum has passed, the project will go out to bid. Construction is slated to last from late June to mid-August, Lyons said Wednesday morning.

The field used for up to 90 athletic events, including soccer, field hockey, softball and football, between April and November. The district regularly hosts state and regional events on the field.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.